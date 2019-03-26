Fort Mill students take home top award at Model United Nations conference

Fort Mill High School students took home the top award during the Model United Nations conference at Winthrop University.

Hundreds of students from 30 high schools in the Carolinas competed March 20-22 in the 43rd Model United Nations. It was the highest number of high schools the program has seen participate in 10 years, according to Winthrop.

The conference challenges high school students, with help from college students, to act as delegates to the nations they represent. The students gathered in committee meetings to prepare for general session debates on a range of issues related to world events.

This year’s theme was “Economic Empowerment of the Systemically Disadvantaged,” according to Winthrop.

More than 60 countries were included in this year’s conference, which aims to mirror what happens in the United Nations.

Representing the United States, Fort Mill High School took home the event’s overall award, the Winthrop Cup.

Nation Ford High School was awarded the Geoffrey Bruce Award, which honors the team that best captured the character of the country it represents, according to Winthrop. Nation Ford students represented Equatorial Guinea.

Rock Hill High School’s team, representing the country of Myanmar, won for writing the best resolution.

Ashley Ridge High School in Summerville earned the Secretariat Award for contributing to the success of the conference.

The rookie award, given to a team who participated in Model United Nations for the first time this year, went to Dutch Fork High School from Irmo, according to Winthrop.