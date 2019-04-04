Here’s what York County and property owners are talking about developing

York County planning

EDITOR’S NOTE: These projects are in the planning stage and may depend on York County Council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.

More commercial space, warehousing and homes are among the most recent plans discussed for a growing York County. Here’s what’s happening now:

▪ More than 3 acres on Heckle Boulevard may be the site of a new retail store. The 1061 Heckle Boulevard site is just north of its intersection with McConnells Highway, near Rock Hill. It borders county property to the south. Eidson Financial bought the property in 2008.

▪ New office and retail space are proposed on Pleasant Road near Fort Mill. Abi Gold Hill Hotel LLC owns more than 3 acres near the Gold Hill and Pleasant roads intersection. It’s part of the Shoppes at Gold Hill commercial project beside Gold Hill Crossing. The property has been part of mergers since its 2007 sale for $2.75 million.

▪ New warehouses may be on the way at Pleasant Road and Crestmond Drive. Two parcels there, in Lakemont Industrial Park, come to about 30 acres. The span is both sides of Pleasant, between I-77 and the North Carolina line along Steele Creek Drive.

▪ Owners of almost 5 acres in Lake Wylie met with county planners about a new building on Hands Mill Highway. The site sits at the corner of Hands Mill and Ferguson Long Road. Lake Pointe Family Ministries of Lake Wylie bought the site from Lighthouse Christian in 2007.

▪ MT Land wants to rezone 178 acres along Highway 274 in Lake Wylie to allow for more homes. The county planning commission will hear from property owners April 8. The Vista at Lake Wylie site near Pole Branch and Harper-Davis roads has drawn interest from area residents opposed to allowing more homes.

▪ A new self-storage site may be coming to Filbert Highway. The site is zoned for business use. Two parcels, north of York beside Christian Fellowship House of Prayer, total 4 acres. It sold in August for $190,000.

▪ A redevelopment is being discussed at the Kentucky Fried Chicken site at 3686 Foothills Way. County planners met with property representatives March 21 about permitting. The acre site near Carowinds is owned by Outlaw Enterprises. Part of the property was transferred to the South Carolina Department of Transportation in February.

▪ Less than an acre at 274 S. Sutton Road near Fort Mill could become a photography studio and office. The site is being used for storage now. The county planning commission will hear plans for the rezoning April 8.

▪ A shell building could go up on Patricia Lane, in the Carowood subdivision between Fort Mill and Tega Cay. The lot is off Waterford Place, between Farmsteam Lane and Stoneybrook Drive.

▪ A car lot is proposed at 1256 S. Anderson Road near Rock Hill. The site contains three parcels of land near the Catawba Church Road fork in the Pecan Acres area.

▪ Creative Kids Lake Wylie met with county planners March 14 to talk permitting for a modular classroom at 1027 Broomsedge Drive in Lake Wylie.

▪ Har-Lee and Dream Builders are looking for approval for the Kelley Hills subdivision. Five homes on 5 acres would go at the intersection of Celanese and Twin Lakes roads, near Rock Hill.