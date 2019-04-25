Rock Hill man, 23, killed in rollover SUV western York County crash, coroner says

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A Rock Hill man was killed late Wednesday in a crash in western York County where his SUV overturned several times, officials said.

Matthew Brian James, 23, died at the scene, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

James was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer when he crashed around 9 p.m. on Burris Road, said Lance Cpl. David Jones of S.C. Highway Patrol.

The SUV went off the right side of the road after overcorrecting and overturned several times, Jones said.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.