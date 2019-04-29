Lancaster woman, 64, killed in head-on crash, officials say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The person killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Lancaster County has been identified.

Janice Watts, 64, of Lancaster died after the wreck at MUSC hospital, said Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker.

The collision happened after 5 p.m. Saturday on Lynwood Drive.

Watts was driving a 2005 Nissan SUV that collided with a 2014 Chevrolet sedan, said S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones.

The two vehicles hit head-on, Jones said.

Watts was wearing a seat belt and had to be cut from the vehicle, Jones said.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.