Main Street in Rock Hill is blocked near downtown after truck hits pole

A crash that knocked down a power pole near downtown Rock Hill has both Main and Black streets blocked.

The wreck happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Main and Black streets, city officials said. A utility pole was damaged and traffic lights were made inoperable.

A tractor-trailer hit the pole, said Rock Hill Police Capt. Mark Bollinger.

Repairs are expected to take most of Monday, said Rock Hill city spokesperson Katie Quinn.

Main Street is closed west of downtown from Allen Street to Constitution Boulevard. The terminus of Black Street where it ends at Main Street is also blocked.

Traffic is being diverted to streets around the wreck site.

Other details on the crash have not been released.

Check back for updates.



