Here’s why a busy stretch of Cherry Road will see traffic delays for six months

A busy area of Cherry Road will have traffic delays for months.





York County begins its repavement of Cherry between Alumni Drive and Deas Street on May 6. The work will last until November, possibly later depending on weather. County leaders expect lane closures and traffic delays during construction, asking drivers to consider alternate routes.

The area under construction runs from Cherry Park to Winthrop University. It includes businesses and access to homes in the areas of Oakland, Ebenezer and Charlotte avenues.

Pennies for Progress: Construction work to repave Cherry Road between Alumni Dr & Deas St will begin Monday, May 6, and last until Nov 2019. There will be lane closures and traffic delays during construction.

The main parallel to the area being repaved is Eden Terrace. It runs from Oakland, at Winthrop, past Cherry Park.

India Hook Road offers less direct options routing past the construction work.

The construction is part of the county’s Pennies for Progress program, a voter-approved cent sales tax used for road construction. Voters approved the most recent list of roads in 2017. South Carolina Department of Transportation manages the Cherry Road project.

The resurfacing work is part of a $50 million budget on the Pennies referendum for more than 80 miles of asphalt repair. It’s one of nine projects in the Rock Hill area. The entire 2017 Pennies campaign came in at almost $278 million.

The Cherry Road work will include pedestrian improvements, too.



