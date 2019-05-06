I-77 lane blocked after York County crash with injuries near Fort Mill, officials say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One lane of Interstate 77 is blocked between Fort Mill and the North Carolina state line after a crash with injuries, officials said.

The incident happened near the Gold Hill Road exit at mile marker 88 southbound, according to S.C. Highway Patrol’s website.

The right lane of the highway is still blocked, officials said. It is unclear if the lane will re-open before the southbound afternoon commute from Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to York County begins.

The incident was reported around 1:15 p.m. Monday. No information about the extent of injuries or how many vehicles was involved has been released.

Flint Hill Fire Department crews are on the scene, along with troopers and other emergency officials. York County Sheriff’s Office deputies are also at the scene assisting, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Check back for updates on this developing story.