Here’s why a group of York County cops ran through Rock Hill carrying a torch

Morning commuters in Rock Hill may have seen a cluster of men and women running down Cherry Road with police escorts.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from agencies across York County took part in the annual South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The run leads the way for athletes heading to the Special Olympics Summer Games May 10-12 at Fort Jackson in Columbia.

York County law enforcement groups held events throughout the year to raise money for Special Olympics. Officers waited tables in March at the Cops and Calabash event at Fatz Cafe. They also held a Polar Bear Plunge.

This year’s run had a special meaning to the runners.





Deputy Chris Doty of the York County Sheriff’s Office participated in the run in memory of his brother Mike Doty.

Det. Mike Doty died Jan. 17, 2018, a day after he was one of four officers shot searching for a domestic violence suspect in York.

The officers carried a flag with Mike Doty’s call number during the run.