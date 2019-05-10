The water samples are in. What York County says now about a boil water notice.

Lake Wylie residents can now drink water from their taps again.

“The Boil Water Advisory for York County Water and Sewer customers North of Concord Road on Hwy. 274 in Lake Wylie has been rescinded,” says a notice issued by the county around 1 p.m. Friday. “The bacteriological samples that were collected and tested, identified no presence of bacteria in the water system.”

On Wednesday, a water main break was reported impacting York County and Blue Granite Water Co. customers.

The county and Blue Granite asked residents to begin conserving water after the break Wednesday morning impacting customers in Bethelfields, Kings Grove, Hands Mill Estates, Sunset Ridge along with others in the Blue Granite service area.

On Thursday, the county said crews had to cut off valves to the Lake Wylie area causing a boil water advisory. It started at noon Thursday and repairs continued until about 6 p.m.

For more information, call 803-818-6512 or 803-909-7275.



