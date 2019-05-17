Local
Woman dies after car burns in York County crash near McConnells, police say
A York County woman was killed in a car fire after a crash south of York, police said.
The woman driver in her mid-20s is from York County, according to S.C. Department of Public Safety website. Her name has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s office.
She died at the scene, troopers said.
The single-vehicle wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. on Orr Road about five miles west of McConnells near S.C. 322, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of S.C. Highway Patrol.
The woman was driving on Orr Road when her 2005 Honda Accord went off the right side of the road, Miller said. The driver over-corrected and the car went off the left side of the road, then hit a tree and caught fire, Miller said.
There were no passengers in the Honda, according to police.
It is unclear if the driver was wearing a seat belt, police said.
The collision remains under investigation.
The fatality is the 18th in York County in 2019, according to South Carolina Department of Public Safety statistics.
