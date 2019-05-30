The Lake Wylie water use ban didn’t stop with Memorial Day weekend. It may not soon.

A non-essential water ban remains in place for a portion of Lake Wylie, and the company behind it doesn’t know when it might lift.

Blue Granite Water Company again updated its Lake Wylie customers Tuesday about the ongoing outdoor water use ban. Again, though, the company didn’t have an answer for when it might end.

The company statement reads:

“Blue Granite Water Company (Blue Granite) continues to monitor its water system performance for Lake Wylie area customers. Over the weekend, water consumption remained steady until Monday (Memorial Day), when we saw a sharp rise in consumption again. In order to provide our customers with reliable service for essential water uses, Blue Granite is keeping the existing irrigation restrictions in place until further evaluation of the system’s performance can be made. We sincerely appreciate the continued patience and cooperation of our customers with the non-essential water use restrictions while this evaluation takes place.”





On May 18, Blue Granite informed its Lake Wylie customers of a “mandatory ban of all non-essential outdoor water use” including irrigation and filling of swimming pools. The company gave lowered supply and heightened demand as the reasons for it. York County Councilwoman Allison Love mentioned widespread irrigation for new home developments as at least one cause.

Just ahead of Memorial Day, Blue Granite updated customers that the ban would stay in place through the holiday weekend. The company did begin a trial program allowing some irrigation at off peak times for developers and home builders.

Formerly Carolina Water Service, Blue Granite serves more than 9,700 customers in York County. It’s the main provider throughout most of the Lake Wylie area.

Blue Granite gets its water from York County. According to the county, the issue leading to the ban isn’t on the supply end.

“York County Water & Sewer Department has observed an increase in water usage,” said county spokesperson Trish Startup. “However, York County has not encountered a water supply shortage nor is currently experiencing a shortage.”

There was an issue, briefly, with getting water from the county to Blue Granite but it has been resolved, according to the company.

“At this time, it is a consumption issue,” said Deb Clark, spokesperson for Blue Granite. “Previously, there was a valve open on the York County system that was pulling water away from our system. That was fixed a week ago.”





Even when that issue occurred, the main issue still was community water use.

“The main issue has always been with the consumption,” Clark said. “The valve was just a complicating factor of the supply constraint initially.”