Rock Hill officers respond to reports of gunfire. Police say they found drugs and a child

Rock Hill police charged two women Tuesday after drugs were found in a home where a child was present. The police had responded to reports of shots being fired at the house.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Quail Rush Drive around 7 a.m. Tuesday due to reports of shots heard in the area, according to Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Inside the home, officers interviewed two women and found more than 18 grams of marijuana in a bag, according to the incident report.

“An opened vacuum-sealed package of raw marijuana was located on the floor of the living room next to the sofa in plain view,” the report stated.

After police obtained a search warrant for the home, officers found: 180 Fentanyl pills, an opioid drug; powdered Fentanyl; another 20-plus grams of marijuana; scales and packaging material; and several boxes of .40-caliber ammunition, according to the report.

The 180 Fentanyl pills were found under a sofa cushion, police said in an arrest warrant obtained by The Herald.

Zekiya Arleshia Knox, 23, is charged with: possession of Fentanyl with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature; and discharging a firearm inside the city limits, according to police reports and arrest warrants.

Knox shot at a vehicle outside, hitting the car three times, according to arrest warrants.

Knox was denied bond and remains in the York County jail, according city and county jail records.

The drugs were found in an area near where a minor child stayed in the home, according to arrest warrants against Cheynera Shikkeeva Long, 23. The incident report states that Long was at the home with her daughter when police were called.

Long was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and simple possession of marijuana, according to warrants and the report.

“All drugs were in close proximity of the juvenile … who resides in the front room of the residence,” the arrest warrant against Long states.

Long was released from the Rock Hill jail after posting an $8,000 bond on the illegal conduct toward a child charge, jail officials said.

Police notified the S.C. Department of Social Services, the report states. The child was released to the custody of family members, the report states.