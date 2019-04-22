Rock Hill woman shot down in the street. Suspect didn’t shoot, but still got prison

Rock Hill shooting on Farlow Street leaves one dead A shooting on Farlow Street in Rock Hill left one person dead. Neighbors say at least two people were shot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A shooting on Farlow Street in Rock Hill left one person dead. Neighbors say at least two people were shot.

A man attorneys said was involved in a 2018 drug deal that ended with a woman shot to death pleaded guilty.





Christopher Wayne Wright, 32, was sentenced to 54 months in a South Carolina prison after pleading guilty Monday in York County court to conspiracy to buy heroin.

Charges of murder and attempted murder were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Kathy Regina Terry was killed in the May 2018 shooting on Farlow Street in Rock Hill.





Wright was found not to be involved in the killing of Terry, 16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Willy Thompson said in court. However, Wright brought the people together who were involved in the shooting, Thompson said.

Wright also helped police and prosecutors’ case against the shooter, Thompson said.

Michael Patrick Donovan, 29, the shooter, was sentenced to 17 years in prison last month after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.





Wright apologized in court Monday. Wright had known the victim for years, court testimony showed.

“I am sorry for everything, the way it happened,” Wright said in court.

Wright’s lawyer, 16th Circuit Public Defender Harry Dest, said the case showed guns and drugs often end in death and misery.

“This is an illustration of what happens with people who are buying drugs and using drugs, and then you add guns into the mix,” Dest said.