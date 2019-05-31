Local
Lancaster woman killed, 1-year-old daughter survives, in SC crash, officials say
A Lancaster woman was killed and her one-year-old daughter hurt in a crash in South Carolina Thursday.
The woman was identified as Tesia A. Cauthen, 27, said Darryl Ables, Aiken County Coroner.
Cauthen died at the scene but her daughter survived the collision, police and coroner officials said.
Cauthen’s daughter was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Ables said.
The wreck happened around 6 p.m. on Interstate 20, according to Cpl. Judd Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The 2012 Kia that Cauthen was driving east on I-20 went off the road into the median and struck a tree, Jones said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol and coroner officials.
