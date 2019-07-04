Power out, trees down after heavy storms in Rock Hill and beyond. Here’s how many.

Courtesy of City of Rock Hill

Storms in and around Rock Hill on Thursday afternoon caused power outages and felled trees, though injuries weren’t reported.

A little after 2:30 p.m., the city reported crews were out working to restore power knocked out by storms passing through the area.

A little before 4 p.m., there were about 1,500 customers without power.

Several reports of trees and power lines down. Currently about 1500 outages. Please be patient as crews work to restore power. pic.twitter.com/PFjb00YRF3 — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) July 4, 2019

A large tree down by a Milton Avenue home covered the road there. Fire crews responded to several calls throughout the city.

This tree was down on Milton Ave in Rock Hill but @RockHillSCFire responded to several calls for trees down in various areas of the city. https://t.co/TKcqcJucws — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) July 4, 2019

At 7:30 p.m., Rock Hill reported more than 100 outages on its electric system. At least some of them were the result of downed trees. Duke Energy reported more than 260 more outages on the Lancaster County side of the Catawba River, near Landsford Canal State Park. More than 1,000 Duke outages were reported in the Charlotte area. York Electric Cooperative reported just nine outages, in Fort Mill.