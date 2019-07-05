Police: A tree busted through a Children’s Attention Home van with six people in it.

A tree fell on a Children’s Attention Home of Rock Hill van during a July 4 storm with half a dozen people, including residents, in it.

According to a Rock Hill police report, an officer went out to the 200 block of Community Street a little before 2:30 p.m. Thursday after a report of a tree falling on a vehicle. The officer arrived to find a van in the middle of the roadway. The people inside when the tree feel were all outside the vehicle.

An employee from the Children’s Home met the officer and told him everyone was safe. A tree limb fell on the hood of the van and another broke through the roof and entered the front passenger side. The windshield was completely smashed in, according to the report.

The driver of the vehicle told the officer she was driving back to the home during a bad storm when a tree fell on the vehicle. Of the six people in the van at the time, one was sitting in the front passenger seat. A resident was transported to Piedmont Medical Center for evaluation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reached by phone Friday morning, a staff member at the home said she couldn’t provide much more detail but did say there were no injuries to staff or children in the van at the time.

Severe weather came through the Rock Hill and surrounding areas Thursday, downing trees in several areas and leaving more than 1,000 customers without power.

The Children’s Attention Home is a facility for abused and neglected children serving the area since 1970. The site serves ages birth to 21 with temporary shelter and individualized support. Children stay there from the point of social services removing them from a home until long-term placement can be found. Since its opening, the site has served more than 7,000 children.