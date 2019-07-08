Local
York County crash near Paraham Road leaves one dead Monday
One person is dead following a Monday crash near Paraham Road and Campbell Road in York County.
The crash happened at 11:10 a.m. near the intersection where the two roads meet, said Lance Cpl. David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2015 Ford Fusion died at the scene, Jones said.
The driver of a 2002 Ford truck was taken by Emergency Medical Services to the hospital, Jones said. Both drivers were not wearing seat belts, he said.
The driver of the Fusion was attempting to cross over Campbell Road and continue South on Paraham Road when the driver of the truck, traveling east on Campbell, hit the Fusion on the passenger’s side, Jones said.
The identify of the driver who died has not been released.
The incident remains under investigation. No one has been charged.
