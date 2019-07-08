York County crash near Paraham Road leaves one dead Monday

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person is dead following a Monday crash near Paraham Road and Campbell Road in York County.

The crash happened at 11:10 a.m. near the intersection where the two roads meet, said Lance Cpl. David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2015 Ford Fusion died at the scene, Jones said.

The driver of a 2002 Ford truck was taken by Emergency Medical Services to the hospital, Jones said. Both drivers were not wearing seat belts, he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The driver of the Fusion was attempting to cross over Campbell Road and continue South on Paraham Road when the driver of the truck, traveling east on Campbell, hit the Fusion on the passenger’s side, Jones said.

The identify of the driver who died has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation. No one has been charged.