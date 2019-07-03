Rock Hill man charged with shooting 2 strangers, dies in apparent suicide, officials say

Rock Hill man arrested after shooting 2 people, and himself in September The Rock Hill man police say shot two strangers at a York, South Carolina store in September then tried suicide yet survived was arrested Thursday for attempted murder after three months in a hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Rock Hill man police say shot two strangers at a York, South Carolina store in September then tried suicide yet survived was arrested Thursday for attempted murder after three months in a hospital.

A Rock Hill man, charged with the September shooting two people and then himself, has died in what officials describe as an apparent suicide.

Darryl Ray Hinson Jr., 26, died at Piedmont Medical Center, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner. Hinson’s death is being investigated as a suicide, Gast said.

The death of Hinson means the criminal case against him is over, said Matthew Hogge, 16th Circuit Assistant Solicitor.

“Because the defendant has died, our office cannot continue with a prosecution,” Hogge said. “The criminal case is finished.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rock Hill Police Department officers were called to a home near Hargett Park in Rock Hill late Thursday for a welfare check, according to Capt. Mark Bollinger and Lt. Michael Chavis. A SWAT team was called to the location along with crisis negotiators after the person identified as Hinson refused to come out, police said.





A robot was sent into the home, police said. Hinson was found with what was believed to be a self-inflicted injury, police said.

Hinson had been charged with the September 2018 shooting of Qdarius Dujuan Hamer and Mikell Christopher Harvey in an incident outside the On the Run store near the Moss Justice Center courthouse, York County prosecutors and York Police Department officers said. Hinson then shot himself twice, officials said.

Hinson had faced two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the shooting of the two victims.

Hinson was arrested in December 2018. His arrest came after he was released following months in a hospital for treatment of the wounds suffered when he shot himself, officials said. Hinson had been free on bond since December, court records show.





Jim Boyd, Hinson’s lawyer in the criminal case, said Tuesday the incidents from September through Hinson’s death were tragic.