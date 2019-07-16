Man walks into Rock Hill hospital after he was shot twice. Who shot him is a mystery

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Rock Hill police are investigating a shooting after a man walked into the emergency room at a hospital after he was shot in the arm and abdomen.

Officers were called Sunday to Piedmont Medical Center after the man “just walked into the ER,” according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.

The man had been shot in the stomach area by a bullet that exited his back, officers said. The man also was shot in the elbow, said Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis. Both shooting wounds were not considered life-threatening, Chavis said.

A police report from the shooting showed the victim told officers he was “chilling” when he was shot.

The man did not give police any other information about the shooting, Chavis said. Police have not identified the victim.

“We are unsure why he has not been forthcoming to this point,” Chavis said.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives determined the shooting happened in the 300 block of Friendship Road and are continuing to investigate.