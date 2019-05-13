Man hit in neck by gunfire in Rock Hill shooting, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a man was shot in the neck early Sunday in Rock Hill, officers said.

The shooting happened on South Jones Avenue, said Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis.

The shooting remains under investigation, Chavis said. The name, age and medical status of the victim shot have not been released.

Police on patrol around 1 a.m. Sunday heard shots fired and after circulating the neighborhood, responded to the incident location, according to a police report. Officers reported hearing as many as 20 shots fired nearby during a traffic stop, the report said.

A person told officers someone had been shot, the report said. Officers rendered aid until Rock Hill Fire Department and EMS emergency crews arrived, police said.

No other information is available on a possible second victim who may have been targeted, Chavis said.

No arrests have been made.

Check back for updates on this developing story.