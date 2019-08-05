Rock Hill’s first arcade bar is opening on Main Street

Cailyn Derickson

Rock Hill’s “first” 21 and up arcade bar is opening on Main Street Tuesday at 4 p.m., according to its Facebook page.

Player 1 Up, at 140 East Main Street in Rock Hill, is stocked with vintage video games and pinball machines for guests to play. The bar will have craft beer, cocktails and a food menu.

The bar describes itself online as the “first and only” 21-and-older arcade bar in Rock Hill.

The bar has classic arcade games like Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Donkey Kong, according to the bar’s Facebook page. For sports fans, the bar also has NBA Jam and NFL Blitz 2000 Gold video games, according to its Facebook.

Guests pay a $5 cover charge at the door, then all the games are free, according to its Facebook.

Player 1 Up will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m.-12 a.m., on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.