York County man on bond after drug charges arrested again, police say

A Fort Mill man, free on bond linked to drug charges, has been arrested again and charged with trafficking meth, deputies said.

This time, a conviction could force a mandatory 25 years in prison under South Carolina law.

William Corey Newell, 29, was arrested Tuesday by York County deputies and agents of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Newell was stopped by officers on Neely Store Road outside Rock Hill, Faris said. Law enforcement officers seized 38 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, and a gun, Faris said.

Newell is charged with third offense trafficking meth, possession of heroin, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, illegal carrying of a gun, and driving with a suspended license, according to Faris and jail records.

South Carolina court records show that Newell was out of jail on a $10,000 bond from a 2018 arrest charge linked to meth distribution. That case is pending. Newell has previous convictions for drugs, contraband in jail, and assault and battery, court records show.

A conviction for third or subsequent trafficking of meth between 28 grams and 100 grams carries a minimum sentence of 25 years, up to to 30 years in prison, state law shows.

Newell remains in the York County jail under a $55,647.50 bond.