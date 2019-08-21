Commute alert: Smoke and trucks was grass fire near Fort Mill Parkway, officials say

Fort Mill SC fire reported near US Foods A grass fire off Fort Mill Parkway didn't threaten nearby US Foods or the town wastewater plant. Fort Mill Fire Department responded. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A grass fire off Fort Mill Parkway didn't threaten nearby US Foods or the town wastewater plant. Fort Mill Fire Department responded.

Smoke could be seen from a busy York County highway for commuters and schools Wednesday morning after a grass fire, officials said.

The fire was dispatched as a grass fire and appears to be minor, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director.

Brown smoke rose from a wooded area just off Fort Mill Parkway, near Food Service Drive. It appeared to come from an area between the US Foods distribution center and town wastewater plant, but didn’t appear to impact either site. Fire crews responded to a service road there, briefly slowing but not stopping or rerouting traffic.

The site is just down Fort Mill Parkway from Catawba Ridge High School, which opened Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chief Chipper Wilkerson said the fire took a little longer to determine where it was in an undeveloped area, but that there wasn’t any danger to the public.

“They just had someone call in a grass fire,” Wilkerson said. “It was a controlled burn.”

Traffic returned to normal as trucks left the scene about 9 a.m.

The site is less than a mile from a new Fort Mill Fire Department station under construction, just across from Catawba Ridge.