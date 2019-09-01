Motorcyclist killed, three injured in Lancaster County crash, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A motorcyclist was killed and three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday in Lancaster County, officials said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of S.C. highways 97 and 200, Sgt. Bill Rhyne of S.C. Highway Patrol said.

A 1999 Honda motorcycle and 2005 Suzuki motorcycle were traveling east on S.C. Highway 200. The Suzuki attempted to pass the Honda motorcycle on the right side, Rhyne said.

As the Honda was turning right onto S.C. Highway 97, the Suzuki struck the Honda, Rhyne said.

The operator and passenger of the Suzuki were not wearing helmets and were ejected, Rhyne said. The operator was dead at the scene, Rhyne said. The passenger was injured and transported to Atrium Health in Charlotte, Rhyne said.

The Suzuki continued and struck a 2016 Acura SUV that was at a stop sign on S.C. Highway 97. The driver was not injured, Rhyne said.

The operator and passenger of the Honda motorcycle were wearing helmets and were injured. Both were transported to Lancaster Medical Center, Rhyne said.

The crash remains under investigation.