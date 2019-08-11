Big subdivisions, a cell tower, asphalt plant among latest pitches for York County

York County SC plans for subdivisions, cell tower, asphalt plant York County South Carolina planners have options for subdivisions, a cell tower, asphalt plant, theater upgrades and more. They come in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Lake Wylie. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK York County South Carolina planners have options for subdivisions, a cell tower, asphalt plant, theater upgrades and more. They come in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Lake Wylie.

EDITOR’S NOTE: These proposed projects are in the planning stage and may depend on York County Council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.

Two more subdivisions in Lake Wylie, a cell tower south of Rock Hill, Christian theater site improvements and more show plenty of decisions awaiting York County planners. Here is the latest set:

▪ A major chunk of Lake Wylie may soon come up for review to start building homes. County planners met Aug. 1 to talk preliminary plat and permitting for 224 acres stretching from Bethel School Road to Crowders Creek. Crescent Crowders Creek owns the property, valued at more than $1.5 million.

The site is on the southern side of the creek. It’s behind existing homes in Paddlers Cove, and the coming sports park owned by York County. It’s also just south of another large Lake Wylie home project, on the opposite side of Crowders Creek — Meriway Pointe.

▪ Meriway Pointe developer Walton Development wants a third time extension for the 449 homes approved on almost 213 acres. The site is just north of Crowders Creek in Lake Wylie.

The county planning commission approved a preliminary plat for the project on Oct. 12, 2015. Those approvals expire if work doesn’t begin within a certain time, though property owners can request up to five annual extensions. Walton now wants its third such extension, through Oct. 12, 2020.

A letter to the county from the developer notes Walton spent $1.1 million to date on the project. One issue to resolve is water. Blue Granite Water Co. initially signed off on serving the project, however, the company isn’t extending such letters now as it awaits a connection to Charlotte Water because of capacity issues leading to water use restrictions in the area until at least fall.

Blue Granite could begin issuing letters once the backup connection comes in October. Carolina Water Service, a company affiliated with Blue Granite, and York County both sent letters stating they’re willing and able to serve the development with water and sewer service.

▪ An asphalt plant is proposed just off I-77, south of Rock Hill. The 173-acre site stretches across the northbound and southbound exit 75 ramps at Porter Road. Planners earlier this heard a proposal from nearby property owners about a proposed truck service site on 14 acres.

County records show the larger asphalt plant site hasn’t changed hands since 1992.

▪ NarroWay Productions is looking at site improvements. County planners met with the owners July 18 to talk permitting. NarroWay has about 5 acres at the U.S. 21 and Highway 51 North intersection, near Carowinds Boulevard, near Fort Mill.

In November NarroWay bought the corner property, home to the Carousel shopping center, for $1.1 million. At the same time, NarroWay bought about an acre on its opposite side for $1 million. The Christian dinner theater group made the purchases to allow more space for events and for possible future theater expansion.

▪ Verizon Wireless plans to put a 170-foot cell tower at 373 Dot Faris Road. The Catawba site is largely wooded. It’s more than 6 acres in the far southeast part of York County, below Rock Hill and the Catawba Indian Nation. Dot Faris has several larger-lot homes, between Anderson Road and a Norfolk Southern rail line.

▪ A mobile home community is proposed in southeastern York County, south of Rock Hill and the Catawba Indian Nation. Owners of a 21-acre site on Rowells Road, near Clemmons Lane, met with county planners July 11. The oddly shaped lot, sometimes called a flag lot, has a tiny piece of road frontage on Rowells before widening back toward the 360-acre riverfront property of New-Indy Containerboard.

New-Indy agreed last fall to buy the Resolute Forest Products paper mill in Catawba for $300 million. The mobile homes site last sold in 2006 for more than $83,000, county records show.

▪ New office space may be on the way near Tega Cay. Springland owns almost 11 acres on Dave Gibson Boulevard, just outside city limits. County planners discussed the site and permitting July 25. The parcel is beside the Gold Hill Elementary School and Gold Hill Middle School complex. Springland owns 28 more acres on the opposite side of Dave Gibson.

The property in discussion now sits beside an existing medical park and offices with the Kuester companies. The property is across Dam Road from Stonecrest.

▪ About 75 acres off S.C. 161 may be rezoned. The site is off Tart and JC Dirt roads west of Clover, near Kings Mountain State Park. The site is zoned for agricultural or residential use now.

County records show three of the four parcels, at more than 45 acres, sold July 1 for $375,000. The final 28-acre piece sold April 17 for $30,000.

▪ A warehouse might be coming just outside of Tega Cay. The 1989 Gold Hill Road site is an acre. It’s between a large, 22-acre site and Palmetto Plantation subdivision. The site is direct across from an entrance to the Palmetto West subdivision.

▪ Owners of more than 82 acres on the state line may upfit some of it for a lab or office. The 1300 Altura Road site near Fort Mill and Tega Cay also touches Pleasant Road. It’s between property about the same size belonging to a timber company and Lakemont Business Park. Across Altura and Pleasant sit several large residential subdivisions.

▪ Another 23 acres along the North Carolina line could come be rezoned. The site is zoned as part of a planned development now, at S.C. 161 and Battleground Road beside Kings Mountain State Park. The site covers Bethany Santiago Volunteer Fire Department land on two sides, in a largely residential area.

▪ Site upgrades are in discussion for 300 York Southern Road in the Fort Mill area. An investment group bought more than 3 acres there in 2017 from a land and cattle company. The site is across from the Steele Meadows and Carolina Orchards communities, and beside Life Pointe church property.

▪ The owner of 15 acres at 1639 Tom Joye Road in Clover wants to rezone the property to create two new lots, allowing a mobile home on each.