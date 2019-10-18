Chester murder suspect caught; captured near sheriff’s office, cops say

Police in Chester have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week, Chester Police Chief Eric Williams said.

Police arrested Brentton Stephon Timmons, 24, and charged him with the shooting death of Dewayne Allen Wilson Jr., Williams said. Timmons is charged with murder.

Timmons was found along Dawson Drive in Chester, Williams said. The arrest site is near where Wilson was shot and near the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and county jail, Williams said.

Wilson, 22, was shot in a home on Dawson Drive Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., Williams said.

Sheriff’s deputies in Chester and State Law Enforcement Division agents assisted with the investigation, police said. The SLED helicopter was used Wednesday and Thursday after the shooting to search for the shooting suspect, police said.

Timmons was out on bond from an arrest in September for assault and battery, Chester County Sheriff’s Office jail records show. Timmons also was out on bond from a 2018 shooting where he was arrested on several charges in a shooting on Epworth Street in Chester, South Carolina court records show.

The charges are pending against Timmons from his previous 2018 and 2019 arrests, records show.

Timmons was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 after he pleaded guilty to assault and battery for his role in a 2014 shooting in York County, court records show.