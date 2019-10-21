Here’s what we know about the water spilling onto Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill.

The splashes shooting from beneath tires on Dave Lyle Boulevard on Monday morning weren’t from the recent rain.

Rock Hill utility crews were out repairing a site on Sirrine Street where water bubbled out of the ground and onto the much larger, parallel Dave Lyle. The site is across Dave Lyle from the Northside Recreation Center.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the rushing water was the result of a pipe burst, sinkhole or both.

Crews were still repairing the site as of 9 a.m. Most of the water ran down Sirrine, but enough spilled onto Dave Lyle for drivers heading toward downtown to spray water back toward crews.

Check back for more.