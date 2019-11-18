Wrecks in rainy commute snarl I-77, Carowinds area northbound traffic in York County

Several crashes during the Monday morning commute in northern York County caused traffic to be backed up on Interstate 77 as far south as Rock Hill.

Wrecks were reported on Interstate 77 northbound near Exit 90, U.S. 21 at S.C. 460, and on Gold Hill Road near the interstate, according to S.C. Highway Patrol website.

One of the collisions at I-77 and U.S. 21 was reported as a hit and run, troopers said.

It remains unclear if there are any injuries in the crashes.

I-77 was slowed to stop and go traffic south of S.C. 160 in Fort Mill.

In western York County, a crash was reported on S.C. 55 near Lake Wylie and two other crashes were reported on S.C. 55 near Paraham Road.

Troopers have not released information about if weather played a role in Monday’s incidents.

Check back for updates on this developing story.