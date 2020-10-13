Navy veteran with worldwide experience is York County’s new assistant manager.

York County has tabbed a U.S. Navy veteran as its newest assistant county manager, set to oversee engineering, public works and parks projects.

Michael Moore comes to York County with more than 20 years of Navy service. He will start Nov. 2.

“I believe Mike’s training and experiences will serve the county well as he utilizes his skills to supervise and manage the operations of our engineering, public works and parks departments,” York County Manager David Hudspeth said in a release Tuesday. “His engineering background coupled with his extensive management of similar logistical operations will allow him to make an immediate impact on the county’s management team.”

Moore’s Navy service includes a chief of staff role where he oversaw 72 shore-based naval installations and facilities throughout the Northeast, and as commanding officer of a naval support activity in Greece. He’s had roles in Japan and at the Pentagon.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join the York County management team and serve the citizens and community,” Moore said in the county release.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Moore has an accounting and financial management degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus, an aviation systems degree from the University of Tennessee Space Institute and and engineering degree from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Moore will serve under Hudspeth, and alongside fellow assistant county manager and treasurer Kevin Madden. Former assistant county manager Andy Merriman was hired this summer to take over as city administrator in Greer.