It’s decision time for proposed 300 new Indian Land homes. This is what comes next

It’s time for Lancaster County to decide on a plan that would bring hundreds more homes to Indian Land.

The Lancaster County planning commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to take up the proposed Wilson Creek subdivision. The 170-acre property at Henry Harris and Shelley Mullis roads would have 312 homes. It also has two acres of donated land the county could use for an EMS station, park or other public service.

Wilson Creek would need a zoning change. The planning commission will review it and send a recommendation to Lancaster County Council. The council would have to approve the zoning change. That process would include a public hearing.

The Wilson Creek tract runs from Henry Harris to Six Mile Creek. Plans show access points on both main highways. The donated land is at their intersection. It has a central amenity area and six retention ponds nearer the Six Mile end. There are three cul-de-sacs and a large horseshoe road with homes along it. The most dense area of homes is nearest the highways’ intersection.

Wilson Creek is now in the attendance zones for Indian Land elementary, middle and high schools. Opening of Indian Land Intermediate School and the new high school next year should help serve the area, according to county planning staff.

County staff recommends approval of the project.

There’s a thread of other Indian Land development proposals that will go before Tuesday’s planning commission:

There are two Wilson Creek decisions, on the subdivision and county use parcels.

A separate case at 7907 Henry Harris Road involves zoning changes to allow a commercial stable.

Yet another decision involves possible development impact fees on new construction throughout the Lancaster County panhandle.

Still another case before the commission involves a Southern Panhandle Small Area Plan. It’s designed to steer growth and land use decisions as upper pandhandle growth moves toward Lancaster. It covers the area south of Waxhaw Highway, north of the S.C. 5 and U.S. 521 intersection, east of Old Hickory Road and west of the North Carolina line.

A county council public hearing is likely in January.

Tuesday night’s planning commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. in council chambers, at 101 N. Main St., Lancaster. Citizen comments can be submitted online prior to the event at the county website, mylancastersc.org.