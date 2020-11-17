Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

It’s decision time for proposed 300 new Indian Land homes. This is what comes next

Indian Land

It’s time for Lancaster County to decide on a plan that would bring hundreds more homes to Indian Land.

The Lancaster County planning commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to take up the proposed Wilson Creek subdivision. The 170-acre property at Henry Harris and Shelley Mullis roads would have 312 homes. It also has two acres of donated land the county could use for an EMS station, park or other public service.

Wilson Creek would need a zoning change. The planning commission will review it and send a recommendation to Lancaster County Council. The council would have to approve the zoning change. That process would include a public hearing.

The Wilson Creek tract runs from Henry Harris to Six Mile Creek. Plans show access points on both main highways. The donated land is at their intersection. It has a central amenity area and six retention ponds nearer the Six Mile end. There are three cul-de-sacs and a large horseshoe road with homes along it. The most dense area of homes is nearest the highways’ intersection.

WilsonCreek.JPG
Lancaster County
Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Wilson Creek is now in the attendance zones for Indian Land elementary, middle and high schools. Opening of Indian Land Intermediate School and the new high school next year should help serve the area, according to county planning staff.

County staff recommends approval of the project.

There’s a thread of other Indian Land development proposals that will go before Tuesday’s planning commission:

Read Next
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

A county council public hearing is likely in January.

Tuesday night’s planning commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. in council chambers, at 101 N. Main St., Lancaster. Citizen comments can be submitted online prior to the event at the county website, mylancastersc.org.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of John Marks
John Marks
John Marks graduated from Furman University in 2004 and joined the Herald in 2005. He covers community growth, municipalities, transportation and education mainly in York County and Lancaster County. The Fort Mill native earned dozens of South Carolina Press Association awards and multiple McClatchy President’s Awards for news coverage in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service