Someone in Fort Mill has lots more to be thankful for with Thanksgiving Powerball win

A lottery ticket bought in Fort Mill nearly won someone a huge payday. Not that the $50,000 it won is small potatoes.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, three tickets sold statewide for Thanksgiving weekend drawings hit all but one number. One of those tickets came from the Harris Teeter on S.C. 160 West in Fort Mill. A shopper there matched four of five white balls and the red Powerball number for the Nov. 28 drawing.

The Fort Mill ticket is good for $50,000. A Newberry ticket won $20,000 and a Myrtle Beach ticket $10,000 in the Mega Millions game. Both were one number shy of a jackpot.

The odds of the Fort Mill Powerball win at $50,000 are, according to the lottery, 1 in 913,129. Drawn numbers for Nov. 28 were 8, 12, 18, 44 and 51. The Powerball number was 18.

Lottery officials advise people who purchased tickets in Fort Mill, Newberry and Myrtle Beach to check them. The lottery allows 90 days to redeem scratch off wins, and up to 180 days to claim Powerball and larger online ticket wins.

There are two jackpots up for grabs this week, at more than $200 million each. Mega Millions has a $229 million drawing Tuesday, followed by a $231 million Powerball drawing Wednesday. Odds are 1 in about 303 million to win Mega Millions and 1 in 293 million for Powerball.