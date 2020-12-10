Rock Hill Herald Logo
Another near miss on a Powerball jackpot. Here’s how much the Indian Land ticket won.

Indian Land

Whomever said close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, probably didn’t play tri-county Powerball.

The South Carolina Education Lottery again has a ticket just one number shy of the multi-million dollar Powerball jackpot. This time it was sold in Indian Land. The ticket is good for $50,000.

According to lottery officials, a winning ticket was sold at the Harris Teeter at Carolina Commons. It matched four of five white numbers and the Powerball number for Wednesday’s drawing. Those odds are 1 in more than 913,000.

The winning numbers Wednesay were 11, 14, 31, 47 and 48, with 4 as the Powerball. More than 11,000 players won on South Carolina tickets, with prizes from $4 to $50,000. Players have 180 days to claim their prizes.

Without a jackpot winner, the top prize ups on Saturday night to $277 million. It’s the second largest Powerball prize this year.

The Indian Land ticket is one of several area near misses. A Fort Mill ticket won the same $50,000 right after Thanksgiving. So did a Rock Hill ticket in late October and an Indian Land ticket in January.

Big wins have a history in the area. In late October, the lottery announced there have been more than 200 millionaires made on South Carolina ticket wins. York and Chester counties account for 22 of them, including the first in-state winner with an $88.7 million Powerball jackpot win in Fort Mill back in 2003.

