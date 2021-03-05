Local

One Fort Mill player just won the lottery ‘for life.’ What we know about the ticket.

Fort Mill, SC

A lottery ticket sold at a Fort Mill gas station won somebody cash for the rest of his or her life.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced Friday the QuikTrip store at 265 Carowinds Boulevard sold a winning Lucky for Life game ticket. That ticket is good for $25,00 each year for the rest of the winner’s life. The winner could instead choose a one-time payment of $390,000.

Odds of that win are 1 in 1,813,028, per the lottery.

The winner matched the first five numbers in the recent Lucky for Life drawing. Winning numbers are 2, 5, 32, 35 and 37 with Lucky Ball 2.

The lottery group encourages the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe location, and to consider which payout option to take. Statewide, there are 8,400 players with winning Lucky for Life tickets with prizes from $3 up to $25,000 a year.

Players have 180 days to claim prizes.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of John Marks
John Marks
John Marks graduated from Furman University in 2004 and joined the Herald in 2005. He covers community growth, municipalities, transportation and education mainly in York County and Lancaster County. The Fort Mill native earned dozens of South Carolina Press Association awards and multiple McClatchy President’s Awards for news coverage in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service