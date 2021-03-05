One Fort Mill player just won the lottery ‘for life.’ What we know about the ticket.

A lottery ticket sold at a Fort Mill gas station won somebody cash for the rest of his or her life.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced Friday the QuikTrip store at 265 Carowinds Boulevard sold a winning Lucky for Life game ticket. That ticket is good for $25,00 each year for the rest of the winner’s life. The winner could instead choose a one-time payment of $390,000.

Odds of that win are 1 in 1,813,028, per the lottery.

The winner matched the first five numbers in the recent Lucky for Life drawing. Winning numbers are 2, 5, 32, 35 and 37 with Lucky Ball 2.

The lottery group encourages the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe location, and to consider which payout option to take. Statewide, there are 8,400 players with winning Lucky for Life tickets with prizes from $3 up to $25,000 a year.

Players have 180 days to claim prizes.