Nobody hit the near record jackpot, but a Rock Hill lottery ticket came closest

Chasing a near record jackpot, someone in Rock Hill just missed but still bought a lottery ticket worth five figures.

A ticket bought for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing matched four of five white balls and the gold Megaball. That combination is good for $10,000. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

The number combination for the Tuesday drawing is 10, 19, 26, 28, 50 with the Megaball 16.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery more than 69,000 players statewide won prizes from $2 to $10,000. The Mega Millions jackpot moves to $970 million for Friday, the second largest top prize for the game.

Pilot Travel Center on Anderson Road in Rock Hill sold the winning ticket for the game Tuesday.

Odds of the four white plus Megaball match win and $10,000 are 1 in 931,001. Odds to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.