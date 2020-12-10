Local
A Rock Hill man is a brand new millionaire, after the area’s latest big lottery win.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Rock Hill man who chose not to be identified scratched off a Double Your Million! ticket he bought at Mount Gallant Express on Mount Gallant Road.
He won the second of three $1 million top prizes in the game. Odds of that top ticket are 1 in 1.76 million.
Mount Gallant Express received a $10,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.
According to the lottery, there have been three statewide wins the past three months at $1 million or more. In late October when the lottery announced there had been more than 200 million-dollar wins in its history, there were 22 such wins from York and Chester counties.
Last year the tri-county area had two $2 million Powerball wins, one in Chester County and one in Lancaster County.
