A Rock Hill man is a brand new millionaire, after the area’s latest big lottery win.

A Rock Hill man is a now a millionaire after cashing a winning lottery scratch off.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Rock Hill man who chose not to be identified scratched off a Double Your Million! ticket he bought at Mount Gallant Express on Mount Gallant Road.

He won the second of three $1 million top prizes in the game. Odds of that top ticket are 1 in 1.76 million.

Mount Gallant Express received a $10,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

According to the lottery, there have been three statewide wins the past three months at $1 million or more. In late October when the lottery announced there had been more than 200 million-dollar wins in its history, there were 22 such wins from York and Chester counties.

Last year the tri-county area had two $2 million Powerball wins, one in Chester County and one in Lancaster County.