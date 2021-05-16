New Fort Mill developments include 3-story medical office & neighborhood retail site

Town of Fort Mill

Construction is near on a massive medical office building to go alongside the new Fort Mill hospital, and a new retail site on the edge of the Paradise business site.

Tenet Healthcare, parent of Piedmont Medical Center, has the most detailed plans yet for a three-story medical site beside its new hospital at S.C. 160 and U.S. 21 Bypass. The 40-acre site is being cleared now. The hospital was submitted to the town as a separate project from the medical office building, though they’ll share the site and have been part of the same company plans for several years.

The office building at 986 Wellness Way will be 60,000 square feet. It will be brick veneer and glass, to match the hospital. A site plan shows the office building on the U.S. 21 side, with access from a new road to connect the main highways in front of the hospital. Another access road connecting the highways will be built behind the medical office and hospital.

The medical building is up for commercial appearance review May 18 before the town planning commission. It’s a late stage step in the development process, typically just ahead of full construction. It isn’t the only project that group will see.

Tom Hall, Joe Louis retail

The Paradise business site is less than an acre at Joe Louis and Tom Hall streets. It’s vacant land straight across from the North Dobys Bridge Road intersection, where there is a Family Dollar, CVS pharmacy and restaurants.

The new project would include a commercial building at 701 Tom Hall. Owner Millview LLC proposed a more than 6,700-square-foot space with six business suites. There would be a driveway entrance from Joe Louis. Parking would be closest to Tom Hall.

Plans for the brick, canopied construction show mostly the same square footage per suite, with a slightly larger space on the end opposite Joe Louis.

One other item is up for commercial appearance review. The Sagamore Companies has a plan in to put a new landscape company at 1544 Sam Smith Road. The almost five-acre site would have a more than 7,600-square-foot construction.