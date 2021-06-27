Here’s where new apartments and startup business space could go next in Rock Hill

City of Rock Hill

New apartments and space for new businesses are the latest plans in for Rock Hill.

The Georgia office of Ohio-based Woda Cooper Companies applied June 15 to rezone almost 14 acres at 1055 Finley Road. Hopewell Farms of South Carolina owns the property. The application shows a plan for 216 new apartments.

The application includes a site plan for the development, called Goldenrod Greene. It details nine buildings, each three stories and with 24 apartments. A community building, playground and picnic area are included.

Rock Hill officials will hear the case for new apartments on Finley Road. City of Rock Hill

The site is between Finley Road Elementary School and the Oak Hollow apartments. It’s near the Finley intersection with Cherry Road, near Heckle Boulevard.

Hopewell Farms acquired the property in January. County land records show Hopewell bought almost 400 acres in the Rock Hill area from Lab Legacy LLC. The largest piece of property is a 303-acre site on Reese Roach Road. That site is across the Heckle and Cherry intersection, along McConnells Highway.

The Goldenrod Greene project comes to the city planning commission, tentatively set for July 6. Rezoning takes a recommendation from that group, and a final vote from city council. Another project submitted this month was since withdrawn by the applicant, so it’ll have to come to a later planning commission meeting.

Cultivate Rock Hill applied to rezone less than an acre of Comporium-owned property at 315 E. Main St. The site is at the corner of East Main and Elizabeth Lane, across from Saluda Street. Plans are for new space for startup businesses.

A submitted site plan shows two-story office space construction along with a turf courtyard, stage, music pavilion, beer gardens and more.

Online information on the project at cultivate.com describes 23 restaurant or retail spaces and a community center, where startups can learn skills with affordable lease agreements and traffic from an amphitheater and outdoor bar. A two-year program will be offered for startups to help with business. It will focus on financing, marketing, economics and marketing.