Have thoughts on a new home, commerce plan in Fort Mill? Here’s how to speak up

A development plan is in that would add age-restricted housing, a grocery store and more to a fast-growing part of Fort Mill. Town of Fort Mill

A public hearing Monday night will allow feedback on a project that could reshape one corridor of Fort Mill.

Fort Mill Town Council will take its first look at the Crossroads project on Fort Mill Parkway, at North Dobys Bridge and Williams roads. Council will hold a public hearing ahead of a first reading vote. If the project continues, council would have to pass a second reading on the annexation and rezoning measures to allow the project.

Plans submitted to the town by Crossroads Development Partners show up to 150 homes and 90 townhomes, both age-restriced, along with 220 independent and assisted-living units. Plans show up to 240,000 square feet of commercial space including an unnamed 50,000-square-foot grocery store. The project spans about 115 mostly wooded acres.

The plan involves annexing some property, rezoning others and a change to the town comprehensive plan. There’s also a proposed development agreement. Each of those decisions would take two affirmative votes from council.

Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday. Council chambers is at 112 Confederate St., in the town police department building. Anyone can address council by signing in outside council chambers prior to the meeting. For social distancing, citizens will be allowed in one at a time to give comments. Citizens get three minutes to speak.

Those rules apply to general comments. During specific public comment periods on the agenda, and depending on turnout, speakers may be given longer to address council. Speakers still can sign in ahead of the meeting.

Other changes brought on by COVID create opportunities to participate. Citizens who want to watch the meeting live online can do so by visiting fortmillsc.gov/livemeetings. Citizens can call in and listen to the meeting at 1-877-309-2073, using access code 268-855-741.