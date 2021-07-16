Fort Mill struck down three big, recent residential projects. Will it become a trend?

Has Fort Mill turned a corner on new home decisions? Or, maybe the recent cases in a case-by-case approach are just a little different.

Fort Mill Town Council recently voted down — or had a tied vote, which has the same result — two plans that would add age-restricted housing. Those decisions come three months after the town voted down another large proposal for new homes on the Dobys Bridge Road corridor.

With Councilman Larry Huntley not present, council split several 3-3 votes July 12 on a proposal to annex, rezone and develop 115 acres on Fort Mill Parkway. Submitted plans showed up to 220 independent and assisted-living residential units, up to 150 age-restricted homes and 90 townhomes. Plans showed a grocery store and commercial elements in the Williams, Legion and Haire roads area.

A tied vote means a decision doesn’t pass. It’s why most municipalities have an odd number of seats, to avoid ties that function like failed votes.

Also at the July 12 meeting, council more conventionally voted down an annexation for age-restricted residences on seven acres at Pleasant and Whitley roads.

In April, council voted against a DR Horton plan for 267 homes on 195 acres on South Dobys Bridge Road. The issue there involved roads with already failing traffic levels.

Population growth

A look at Fort Mill in recent years shows many new residences have been built. The growth rate in Fort Mill dwarfs that of most anywhere else in the area — Indian Land is competitive, while Tega Cay and Lake Wylie have been in recent years — for the past decade.

The most recent U.S. Census Bureau projections put Fort Mill at more than 22,000 residents. The 2020 projection is up almost 12% in a year, about three times the next highest growth area in the county. The Fort Mill population has more than doubled since 2010.

As the town has grown, so has the concern for traffic. It’s easily the most common refrain from residents who address council when new residential projects come up for discussion. Council members routinely say it’s at the top of their list for public concerns sent or stated to them.

Traffic was the reason given for the DR Horton project denial three months ago. For the recent projects, it was part but not all of the concern.

Property rights and public good

Mayor Guynn Savage said at the recent meeting emails, calls and conversation at the grocery store is consistent when it comes to residential growth.

“There’s no interruption in that message, that enough is enough,” she said.

Still, on the recent Pleasant Road project she reminded council and constituents that each decision is its own.

“For me it still boils down to, what is in this proposal for Fort Mill?” Savage said. “And I haven’t had anyone ask me to go out and seek new residential homes in Fort Mill. Not one.”

Savage said moratorium comes up often, but the town can’t put one in place without a defined problem to fix in the time it would last. Otherwise the town would simply be taking away property rights.

The town also has to consider with each project, what else may come if it doesn’t pass? Some major proposals might fall flat without annexation into the town, as they couldn’t get needed utilities. Others could grow even larger as county projects, without contributing to the town tax base.

The Pleasant Road project was proposed in 2018, delayed twice and returned as an age-restricted project to it wouldn’t impact schools or traffic, at least as much. Two public hearings showed neighbors largely opposed the new plan. Still, Councilman Jamie Shirey voted in favor of it based on what he sees coming.

“Everybody votes in their own direction but, this property is going to get developed,” Shirey said. “One way or the other. Either we are in control of it or somebody else is in control of it. It’s inevitable.”

Projects come in with planned road and other improvements that may appeal to the town. The memory care element of the Fort Mill Parkway plan, several council members said, is something Fort Mill doesn’t have. Plus, Savage said, some of the projects turned away of late were good quality or from quality developers.

“I find it very difficult for me that we can have quality developers come in, spend the money, spend the time, think they’ve checked every block, think they’ve done everything we asked of them, and then we turn them down,” Savage said.

She said there’s no automatic yes vote, but would like to see the town add “speed bumps” in the planning process to let developers know sooner if traffic or another issue will make certain properties unfeasible.

While multiple high-profile projects voted down the past three months may seem like a trend, elected officials say each case has to be viewed on its own merit. Councilman Chris Moody had concern on the Fort Mill Parkway plan with elderly residents having to cross a major road.

“The safety is my main concern,” he said. “I worry about an elderly person going across that bypass, and somebody smacking them going at 45 mph. It’s going to happen.”

Councilwoman Trudie Heemsoth shared that idea.

“My biggest concern would be getting out on the road,” she said.

Still, many of the concerns surrounding residential projects date back to past ones. Many roads in town have failing traffic grades due at least in part to so many more people and businesses in the area. Moody echoed something at the recent meeting his mayor stated in the decision three months ago, that so many past yes votes on residential projects play heavily into current decisions.

“I think that’s the problem,” Moody said. “We haven’t said no.”