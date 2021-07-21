Carowinds extends summer season, stops requiring reservations

Carowinds will no longer require reservations, and the summer season just got longer.

On Wednesday, the amusement park announced: “We’re excited to share that advanced reservations are no longer required to visit Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark!”

The park, which straddles North and South Carolina, also is adding days to the summer calendar, said park spokeswoman Lisa Stryker.

Carowinds will be open 10 more days this year from noon to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, Aug. 23 through Sept. 3, according to the company website. That includes select rides and entertainment in the park and waterpark.

The 400-acre park owned by Cedar Fair in Ohio opened under a reservation system in May to control of how many people were in the park, along with other safety protocols, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carowinds missed its summer season last year because of pandemic restrictions.