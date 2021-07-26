Body found in Lake Wylie ID’d as missing 72-year-old Charlotte boater, officials say

A boater on Lake Wylie cruises by the shore of Copperhead Island at McDowell Park on in June 2001. The island is an undeveloped section operated by the City of Charlotte and McDowell Nature Preserve Park. Observer file photo

A body found on the South Carolina side of Lake Wylie has been identified as that of a 72-year-old boater who went missing last week, officials said.

The deceased man was Randall Seeley of Charlotte, the York County (S.C.) Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday.

Seeley was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday, the Observer previously reported. His unoccupied boat was found near the Copperhead Island boat launch where he was last seen.

Copperhead Island is a 14-acre park near McDowell Nature Preserve in southwest Charlotte.

Early Friday morning, a fisherman spotted a body on the South Carolina side of the Buster Boyd Bridge, The Herald of Rock Hill reported. The body was labeled a “possible drowning” by the York County Sheriff’s Office. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police later said the body was “believed” to be that of the missing boater.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending as the CMPD and York County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate this case.

Andrew Dys of The Herald of Rock Hill contributed to this story.