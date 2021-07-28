1 dead, 1 hurt off I-77 in Chester, SC when RV hits tree, overturns, trooper says

One person was killed and another was injured Wednesday morning when an RV crashed along Interstate 77 in Chester County, officials said.

The crash caused traffic delays but lanes of the highway remained open, officials said.

The wreck happened around 5:45 a.m. on I-77 south near mile marker 66, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The RV went off the right side of the road and went up an embankment before it hit a tree, then overturned, Miller said.

The driver of the RV died at the scene, Miller said.

The passenger in the RV was hurt and transported by EMS for medical treatment, Miller said.

The name of the person killed has not been released by the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

The highway’s lanes remained open in Chester County after the crash but traffic was slow-moving at times, according to a Facebook post from Richburg Fire-Rescue. The Richburg fire and rescue department responded to the crash scene.

The collision remains under investigation by the highway patrol and the coroner’s office.

The fatal crash is the seventh in Chester County in 2021, according to statistics from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Check back for updates on this developing story.