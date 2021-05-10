Community

Chester driver dies, passenger hurt in York County crash outside Rock Hill

Rock Hill, SC

A Chester man has died after a York County crash over the weekend, officials said.

Marquis Hardin, 37, died at a hospital on Monday, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

Hardin was the driver in a single-vehicle wreck on S.C. 72, also called Saluda Road, a mile outside Rock Hill around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A female passenger in the SUV was hurt, Miller said. Her condition has not been released.

The SUV went off the road and hit a tree, Miller said.

Neither Hardin nor the passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, Miller said.

The fatality is the 17th on a highway in York County in 2021, according to statistics from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

