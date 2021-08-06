Bicyclist hit by a box truck in Lancaster County has been identified after fatal wreck

The Lancaster County coroner’s office identified the bicyclist killed in a wreck Thursday as Roxann Lamoree of Kershaw.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened a little after noon Thursday. A 2013 International box truck traveled west on S.C. 157 as Lamoree, 39, traveled south on Kirkland Avenue. Lamoree failed to yield and was struck by the box truck about 50 feet east of Kershaw town limits.

The box truck driver, a 34-year-old Charlotte man, and passenger, a 20-year-old Kershaw man, were uninjured. Both were wearing seat belts at the time.

“The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet,” said Master Trooper Gary Miller with highway patrol. “Was transported by EMS to MUSC Lancaster where the (bicycle) driver succumbed to injuries.”

The incident is under investigation by highway patrol and the coroner’s office.

