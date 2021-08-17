New grocery store and more than 1,000 residences proposed for Lancaster County

Lancaster County

City and county officials in Lancaster could allow a lot more rooftops.

Three submitted plans combine for more than 1,000 units. Many are in Indian Land, though Lancaster has hundreds as well.

Here’s a look at what is proposed:

▪ The largest plan comes up for review when the county planning commission meets Aug. 17.

Three decisions await plans for 720 apartments and townhomes, plus 70,000 square feet of commercial space. Crosland Southeast applied to rezone 130 acres at 8918 Charlotte Hwy. in Indian Land. Another decision involves a master plan and plat for the project. The third decision involves a development agreement for the property.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The project is called The Exchange. It’s on Charlotte Highway, across from Possum Hollow Road. Submitted plans show a grocery store at the center of the property. There also are four outparcel retail spaces along the main highway, at more than an acre each.

There are 12 apartment buildings shown, at 30 or 40 units each. Two retail buildings, at 6,000 square feet each, sit between the outparcel and grocery store spaces. A small retail area attached to the grocery store will make a strip mall there.

A traffic signal is proposed at the new entrance across from Possum Hollow. Another entrance wil be located to the south.

▪ Redwood Living applied for a plan to move forward with 155 apartments on more than 37 acres. The Indian Land site is at 10962 Harrisburg Road. The county approved a rezoning and development agreement in April. The plat is now in, a required step ahead of construction.

The property involves three land parcels east of Harrisburg, just west of Barberville Road. One is vacant, while two have homes. The 155 units will be in a triplex or quadraplex (three or four together) setup. Plans show access off Harrisburg via Red Fern Road, connected to a horseshoe loop Red Ivy Drive.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

A left turn lane will be built on southbound Harrisburg, east of Caroline Acres Road, into the site. An emergency access point on Harrisburg will be built for emergency vehicle use. Traffic signal timing improvements will be adjusted as traffic flow increases.

That plan also comes up at the Aug. 17 planning commission meeting.

▪ The City of Lancaster has a plan in for a new home subdivision on 130 acres on University Drive, between West Shiloh Unity Road and Havenwood Drive. The plan could support up to 350 homes. It’s up for city council review Aug. 10. The city planning commission unanimously voted in favor of the plan in July.

A separate city decision Tuesday night involves a small piece of land added onto a more than five-acre property at North Willow Lake Road and Hazel Street, where 42 more apartments are under development.