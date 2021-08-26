Rock Hill lottery winner is the latest to hit big in York County. Here’s what she won

A Rock Hill woman is the latest six-figure lottery winner in the area.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced the win Thursday. A Rock Hill woman bought a $5 ticket in the Pink Sapphire Payout game from West Main Discount on West Main Street. The scratch-off win was good for $200,000.

One more top prize remains in the game. The odds of that win are 1 in 750,000.

The woman told lottery officials, per a release, that she found out about the win while at the dinner table. She would save the winnings, she said, for a rainy day.

West Main Discount earned a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery luck has been common in the area. Earlier this month a Fort Mill man won $1 million in the North Carolina lottery. A half dozen winners have hit six figures this year from Rock Hill, Fort Mill and other parts of York, Lancaster and Chester counties.