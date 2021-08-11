Community
‘Education lottery’ takes on a new meaning as York County player finds a big payday
A Tega Cay parent won her own version of an education lottery.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Tega Cay woman bought a winning ticket at the Kangaroo Express. The $10 Golden 10s game winner was good for $300,000. The woman told lottery officials she’ll use the money for her children’s college education.
“Only my husband knows,” the winner told lottery officials, according to a press release.
The odds of that $300,000 win are 1 in 900,000. Three top prizes remain in the game. The gas station where the woman bought the ticket will get a $3,000 commission.
The lottery gets its name for the role in plays in raising funds for in-state education programs. According to the lottery, fiscal year 2020 data for ticket sales ($2.11 billion), prize winnings ($1.42 billion) and commissions for retailers ($148.2 million) were all up to record highs. As is the $492.8 million generated for education funding, up more than $50,000 from the year prior.
More than $6.5 billion has gone to education programs since the lottery began in 2002. The S.C. LIFE, S.C. HOPE, Palmetto Fellows and other college scholarship programs are funded through the lottery.
