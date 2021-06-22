A Lancaster lottery ticket hit for half a million. That’s not the only local winner.

A Lancaster man and his girlfriend have half a million reasons to celebrate, following the latest large lottery win in the tri-county area.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Lancaster man bought a $500,000 Extreme game scratch-off ticket at the Community Discount Beverage on Lynwood Drive in Lancaster. The man let his girlfriend scratch off his $10 ticket.

“She was screaming and jumping around,” he told lottery officials, according to a release from the lottery.

The winner wasn’t named. South Carolina doesn’t require identification of winners.

The $500,000 win is the top prize in the game. Odds of that win are 1 in 660,000. Community Discount Beverage received a $5,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The latest big win continues a run of good luck in the tri-county area.

In March a Fort Mill ticket won someone $25,000 for life. A Rock Hill ticket did the same for another winner. That same month a Chester man set a state record scratch-off win with a $2 million prize.

A Clover couple won $1 million in the North Carolina lottery in April, after winning $500 prior. Just last week South Carolina lottery officials announced a Rock Hill grocery shopper bought a $375,000 winning ticket.

The tri-county area has eight more claimed tickets with wins from $1,000 to $10,000 just from Monday. They come from Rock Hill (3), Lancaster (2), Fort Mill, Richburg and Heath Springs.