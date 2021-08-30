Check your lottery ticket. A winning ticket was sold at this York County spot

A Saturday night drawing in the Palmetto Cash 5 game won someone with a local ticket $100,000.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced five top prize wins in the game in less than a week. One came Saturday night on a ticket sold at Nichols Food Store in Clover. The convenience store is on S.C. 55 near Clover High School, along a highway connecting Clover to Lake Wylie.

Together, the five statewide tickets combined for $1.1 million in winnings.

The Clover win for Saturday’s drawing came on numbers 4, 8, 9, 10 and 23. As of Monday morning a winner hadn’t come forward, according to the lottery. Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Odds of a $100,000 win in the game are 1 in more than 500,000.

Just last week the lottery announced a woman in Rock Hill won $200,000 off a $5 scratch-off ticket. Earlier this month a Tega Cay woman won $300,000 off a $10 card.