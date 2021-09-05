See what almost $60 million just bought across York, Lancaster and Chester counties

York, Lancaster and Chester counties saw almost two dozen land sales in August at $1 million or more. Apartments, retail sites, commercial centers and plenty of homes were included.

Those transactions combine for almost $60 million in sales.

Here are the biggest recent property sales in three counties, according to land records from each of them:

▪ An almost six-acre property at 350 Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill sold for $13 million on Aug. 12. The site has more than 65,000 square feet of apartment building space. Market Place Housing Partners LP out of Seattle bought the site from FFAH Market Place LLC.

▪ A less than two-acre property in Rock Hill sold for $7.7 million on Aug. 30. The 134 Professional Park Drive site includes almost 16,000 square feet of medical office space, near Piedmont Medical Center. Nashville-based Montecito Medical Real Estate bought the property from Carolina Ortho/Atrium.

▪ Two Indian Land properties on Charlotte Highway sold Aug. 9 for $5 million. PD4 Property Group, based in Indian Land, bought the sites from Dobys 56 LLC. They are off Collins Road, in the Publix grocery store shopping center.

▪ FSC OSB Richburg bought a more than seven-acre property at 3043 Crenshaw Parkway in Chester County for more than $4 million. The Aug. 6 sale was from New Jersey-based Richburg Par LLC. That address is the Outokumpu manufacturing site. County records show the transaction as three sales between those entities, including smaller ones at $1.9 million and $1.2 million.

▪ About an acre at 1767 Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill sold Aug. 9 for $3.4 million. The almost 5,500-square-foot commercial property sold from WMG Development LLC to Marvin, N.C.-based Alpha Omega Homes. The property is in Wedgewood Square, near Heckle and Herlong Avenue. It’s surrounded by retail, near Piedmont Medical Center.

▪ Parin Hospitality LLC bought an almost 30,000-square-foot facility at 2912 Parkway Boulevard in Chester County on Aug. 24 for almost $2.6 million. It’s the Motel 6 site off Lancaster Highway.

▪ York County bought the convenience center site near Baxter on Aug. 11 for almost $2.5 million. More than five acres at 1731 Hwy. 160 W. near Fort Mill sold from Clear Springs. Multiple moves of another trash and recycling site in Fort Mill in recent years came when a lease with the county wasn’t renewed. The county made an effort to move away from leases in favor of land it owns. The Baxter site was the one remaining lease site.

▪ Mukta Property LLC bought two commercial adjacent properties in Indian Land for more than $1.8 million. Both are at the U.S. 521 and S.C. 160. Mukta bought the gas station at 9775 Charlotte Hwy. from Piedmont Petroleum Properties. The 1,500-square-foot retail building beside it at 9781 Charlottey Hwy., the Stogie & Brews site, belonged to Scott Wells.

▪ M/I Homes bought an acre lot at 2441 Idol Rock Road in Indian Land for more than $1.7 million, from VK Covington LLC.

▪ Almost 62 acres of open land on Caroline Acres Road in Lancaster County sold Aug. 4 for more than $1.7 million. The Indian Land site is west of U.S. 521.

▪ The coming Wild Wing Cafe site in Rock Hill sold for $1.7 million on Aug. 18. Store Master Funding VII out of Arizona bought the more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant space at 1940 Cinema Drive from Rock Prop LLC. Wild Wing will replace the Mellow Mushroom pizza restaurant that closed just in front of the Regal Manchester movie theater.

▪ A 4,400-square-foot home on River Oaks Road sold Aug. 10 for more than $1.4 million. The Lake Wylie home is in the Pole Branch Road area.

▪ Two properties in Lancaster County sold Aug. 20 for $1.3 million. One on Barrington Ridge Drive includes a 4,500-square-foot home built in 2016. The other property is on Winding Grove Way. The connected, cul-de-sac sits are off Possum Hollow Road in Indian Land.

▪ A 5,700-square-foot home on Trinity Ridge Parkway in Tega Cay sold Aug. 12 for $1.3 million.

▪ Another Barrington Ridge home in Indian Land sold for almost $1.3 million Aug. 13. The property has an almost 6,000-square-foot house on it.

▪ A more than 6,500-square-foot home on River Oaks Road in Lake Wylie sold Aug. 13 for $1.3 million.

▪ Two properties at a combined 18 acres on Poplar Ridge Drive in Fort Mill sold Aug. 25 for almost $1.3 million. The properties include a home and land.

▪ A 3,700-square-foot home on Thorn Ridge Lane in Lake Wylie sold Aug. 20 for almost $1.3 million. The home is on Mill Creek.

▪ A more than 3,300-square-foot home on Holbrook Road in Fort Mill sold Aug. 30 for $1.2 million.

▪ A $1.1 million home on Carnoustie Court in Indian Land sold Aug. 4. It’s nea Six Mile Creek at the Firethorne Country Club property in Marvin, N.C.

▪ A more than 5,600-square-foot home on Newington Court in Fort Mill, in the Springfield subdivision, sold Aug. 23 for more than $1 million.

▪ A 4,400-square-foot home on Oxbow Court in Fort Mill sold Aug. 9 for $1 million. The home is in the Masons Bend subdivision.